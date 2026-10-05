A new version (1.12.0) of Apple Invites hit the App Store today with three features, plus the usual bug fixes nobody reads about.

Photo sharing got the biggest upgrade. Shared Albums inside the app now handle full-resolution images instead of the compressed versions users were stuck with before. That matters more than it sounds like it should; honestly, anyone who’s tried to zoom into a blurry party photo six months later knows why. And contribution isn’t locked to Apple users either. Someone on Android can still drop photos into a shared album without any workaround.

Then there’s Image Playground. Photorealistic backgrounds are now an option when designing an invite, not just the cartoonish styles it launched with. Planning something with a specific setting in mind – a beach, a rooftop, whatever – now actually gets you imagery that looks like it instead of an illustrated approximation.

The last change is the one people will probably appreciate without even noticing why. Email verification used to mean typing in a code from your inbox, a small annoyance that somehow always took longer than it should have. Now it’s just a tap on a link. Done.

Apple Invites launched back in February 2025 as a convenient way to put together event invitations, including for birthdays, baby showers, that sort of thing, without needing a separate app. Creating an event still requires an iCloud+ subscription at 50GB or above (starting at $0.99/month), though guests who receive an invite may RSVP at no charge on any device they’ve got with no subscription or Apple hardware required.

The update is available now through the App Store, and the app is available to download for free.