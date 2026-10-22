Apple Wallet car key is getting a huge expansion. GM has announced its plans to add Apple Wallet car key support to nine vehicles across three brands. The three brands are Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC.

GM says the rollout started in September and will reach more models by December. The vehicle owners will be getting a notification in the “What’s New” section of the vehicle’s app when their vehicle adds support. The 5 models of Cadillac that get the support are Vistiq (2027), Optiq (2026-2027), Lyriq (2025-2027), Escalade (2027), and Escalade IQ/IQL (2027). Chevrolet gets two, the Suburban and Tahoe, both 2026-2027 models. GMC also gets two, the Yukon and Yukon XL, both 2026-2027 models.

Credits: GM

The announcement is massive for car enthusiasts and users across the globe, as most of the vehicles are international models. The assurance from GM that the feature is coming to newer models is also exciting for users globally. With your car key on Apple Wallet, you can leave the car key at home and with many other features. You can share a key with family or friends through Messages and revoke it remotely whenever you want. If your phone is lost, you can suspend the key through Find My or your iCloud account.

You can find the GM’s announcement here.