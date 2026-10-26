Apple has once again raised the trade-in values for iPads and Macs, as noted by MacRumors. This move comes along with the announcement of the new iPad mini earlier today and the expected Mac announcements later this week. We can expect Apple to announce a new iMac, a 14-inch M6 MacBook Pro, along with a thinner MacBook Pro with a Tandem OLED Display powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips by Wednesday, October 28th. The increase in trade-in values could suggest even higher prices for the upcoming Macs, but nothing on that is confirmed yet.

Here are the updated maximum trade-in values as of today:

iPad:

iPad Pro: $915 (previously $905)

iPad: $300 (previously $280)

iPad Air: $525 (previously $51o)

iPad mini: $340 (previously $320)

Mac:

MacBook Pro: $1,435 (previously $1,315)

MacBook Air: $795 (previously $705)

iMac: $440 (previously $385)

iMac Pro: $340 (same as before)

Mac mini: $645 (previously $620)

Mac Studio: $1,700 (previously $1,460)

Mac Pro: $2,560 (previously $2,195)

Trade-in values for iPads have increased up to 7.1%, and for Macs, they have increased up to 16.63%, with the Mac Pro and Mac Studio having the highest increase. The maximum trade-in value for the iPad mini only increased by $20, which isn’t a lot considering the $100 price increase that the new mini got.

Are you planning to order a new iPad or Mac now that the Trade-In Values have been raised? Let us know down in the comments or tweet to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals!