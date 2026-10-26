After weeks of beta testing, Apple has started rolling out iOS 27.2 and iPadOS 27.2 to the public. These updates come almost a month after the release of iOS 27.0.1, which included bug fixes for the iPhone 18 Pro series.

According to Apple’s Release Notes for iOS 27.2, “This update provides enhancements to Siri AI with the ability to retain useful context from previous Siri interactions as well as draw from a wider range of personal context. It also introduces Suggestions in Messages that help you take quick actions in apps like Calendar and Reminders based on context from your conversation. This release includes additional features, bug fixes, and security updates for your iPhone.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/100100“

This update also adds Edge Light on the iPhone Duo, which has been a feature on Macs since macOS 26.2, along with Apple Pencil support. Interestingly, the build number for the update for the iPhone Duo is 24B91020, while it is 24B119 for other iPhones.

Along with this, Apple has also started rolling out iOS 26.7.2 and iOS 18.7.11 for older devices.

Apple keeps refining the software experience with every update, whilst also fixing security issues. However, Apple has not published any CVE entries on its Security Update webpage, which is expected to be updated later.

You might be thinking why there was no iOS 27.1. Apple skipped the betas for the .1 releases, likely to prevent any leaks on the iPhone Duo, so we’re going directly from iOS 27.0.1 to iOS 27.2 for devices other than the iPhone Duo. The iPhone Duo launched with iOS 27.1 and had an update with a new build of iOS 27.1 on launch day.

Did you find any more features in this update? Let us know about your experience down in the comments or write to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!