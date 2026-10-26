After weeks of beta testing, Apple has finally started rolling out macOS Golden Gate 27.2 to the public with key new features and changes. This update comes almost one month after the release of macOS Tahoe 27.0.1, which included bug fixes.

But where’s macOS 27.1? Apple skipped the betas for the .1 releases, likely to prevent any leaks on upcoming devices.

According to Apple’s Release Notes, “This update provides enhancements to Siri AI with the ability to retain useful context from previous Siri interactions, as well as draw from a wider range of personal context. It also introduces Suggestions in Messages that help you take quick actions in apps like Calendar and Reminders based on context from your conversation. This release includes additional features, bug fixes and security updates for your Mac.”

Although not mentioned in the release notes, the update also adds new brightness and volume sliders to your Mac

macOS Tahoe 27.2 is available to download and install on all supported Macs, including:

MacBook Air with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Pro with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

MacBook Neo (2026)

iMac with Apple silicon (2021 and later)

Mac mini with Apple silicon (2020 and later)

Mac Studio (2022 and later)

Mac Pro (2023

Apple keeps refining the software experience with every update, whilst also fixing security issues. However, Apple has not published any CVE entries on its Security Update webpage, which is expected to be updated later.

Along with macOS 27.2, Apple has also released macOS 26.7.2 and macOS 15.8.2 to Macs running older versions.

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