When it comes to laptops, displays are an integral part of improving user experience. As technology has evolved in recent years, the technology behind displays has also come a long way. A report from Counterpoint Research points out that mini LED laptop panel shipments will fall roughly 75% between 2025 and 2027.

Apple was expected to switch to OLED display technology, and that could’ve triggered the decline. According to the reports, about 38% of the decline is expected to happen in 2026, followed by another 68% by 2027. On the other hand, the OLED market is expected to see a boom. The numbers are massive, with an expected growth of 50% this year and 24% next year; expectations are high.

The crucial point to note here is that this is happening while the overall notebook display market is expected to shrink 3% this year. As per the reports, the reason behind the expected growth is superior display quality, competitive pricing, thinner profiles, etc., of the OLED panels. It’s also reported that Samsung Display will be the exclusive supplier of the 14-inch and 16-inch OLED touch panels. The report from The Elec points out that they are made on its 8.6-generation line in Asan, South Korea.

We expect Apple to reveal the highly anticipated OLED MacBook Pro models on tomorrow (Wednesday, October 28), at its “Pro and tell” event in Los Angeles, California. Reports from Gurman mention that the new MacBook Pros would have a lighter design, and the Dynamic Island might be coming in place of the display notch. A touchscreen is also anticipated to be a feature of the new models, as per some reports.

The difference is clear. OLED screens are way better than mini-LED screens, and as per Gurman, Apple is expected to offer either a discounted price or the same price for the current mini-LED laptops, as OLED models are expected to have a $500 higher price tag.

What are your thoughts on the transition to OLED display technology? Do let us know in the comments.