The new OLED iPad mini has been a much awaited gadget of users across the globe. But as per reports, the fast charging feature of the model comes with a price. Although the iPad supports fast charging, the adapter in the box does not support fast charging.

The fast charging specs are decent. As per Apple, the iPad mini could charge up to 50% in 30 minutes when an adapter rated 35W or higher is used. Apple does provide the 35W power adapter but it could cost you $59. The adapter that comes with the iPad is rated 20W only and the fast charging feature could be limited with it.

The new iPad mini has a 18.9 Watt Hour battery that could supports web browsing or video up to 10 hours. Pre-orders for the device begins tomorrow, Wednesday, 28th October and will be available by Friday, November 6th. If you’re planning to buy the new iPad mini, the charger is worth thinking about before you order. If you already owns a USB C adapter and if the rated power if 35W or higher, it might work with new iPad. The iPad mini starts at $699 for the Wi-Fi model, and the 35W adapter that enables 30 minute faster charging adds $59.

What are your thoughts on Apple selling the faster charger options separately? Let us know in the comments.