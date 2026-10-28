Back in August of this year, Apple announced a new iteration of the Mac Studio with the M5 Max and M5 Ultra chips, superseding the previous variant that featured the M4 Mac and M3 Ultra chipsets. The new Mac Studio starts with 512GB of storage and 36GB of unified memory with the M5 Max chip, with a starting price of $2,499.

The availability of the new Mac Studio began last month; however, the variant with the highest unified memory was not available. Apple mentioned during the announcement that the 512GB unified memory variant will be available starting late October.

Along with today’s announcement of the new MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display and Touchscreen support, Apple also quietly launched the Mac Studio with 512GB of unified memory. To choose this configuration, it will need to be paired with the highest-end M5 Ultra chip with a 36-core CPU and an 80‑core GPU, bringing the price to $22,299 with 1TB of storage. The highest 16TB storage variant costs $29,799, making it the most expensive Mac in the current lineup.

While the 512GB variant is officially available now, it doesn’t ship for another 7-8 weeks according to the Mac Studio webpage.

For the M5 Max chip, however, the maximum unified memory configuration is 128GB, so you’d need to pay $4,400 to even upgrade to 256GB of RAM paired with the lower-end M5 Ultra chip.

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