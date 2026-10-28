Earlier today, Apple unveiled the long-awaited MacBook Pro with the PROLED XDR Display, Touchscreen Support, Dynamic Island, along with a thinner and lighter design.

The new MacBook Pro has brought back the glowing Apple logo, a signature design feature that was removed with the introduction of the 12-inch MacBook in March of 2015, followed by the introduction of the Touch Bar MacBook Pro in 2016 and the redesigned MacBook Air in 2018.

The glowing Apple logo behaves in the same way it did earlier, and the brightness is directly linked to the brightness of the tandem OLED display.

Interestingly, Apple has been working on something similar for quite some time, as they filed a relevant patent in 2022 for Backlit Partial Mirror Structures.

On the new MacBook Pro touchscreen the brightness of the Apple logo on the back of the lid is linked to the brightness of the screen pic.twitter.com/78Mav8cFxN — Rich DeMuro (@richontech) October 28, 2026

The Apple logo looks different from the MacBooks before 2015 when the light is off. The new MacBook Pro’s Apple logo returns to the metallic and reflective look after the light is turned off, whereas the MacBook models previously looked white or light gray, as they were made of plastic.

This design change by Apple could indicate that the glowing Apple logo may return on the entire MacBook lineup, because when Apple removed the feature on the 12-inch MacBook in 2015, the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air followed suit.

However, this does not mean we can expect OLED to come to other MacBooks anytime soon, with it reportedly still in testing on the MacBook Air and iMac as of now, according to a report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The MacBook Neo is expected to retain the LCD Display technology as it is a budget laptop.

Apart from the new display and the glowing Apple logo, the new MacBook Pro also has improved speakers, supporting Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos.

In terms of pricing, the 14-inch with M5 Pro and M5 Max starts at $2,899 and $4,499, respectively, while the 16-inch with M5 Pro and M5 Max starts at $3,399 and $4,799, respectively. You can order it today, and availability will begin on Friday, November 6th, alongside the new M6 iMac, M6 14-inch MacBook Pro, and OLED iPad mini.

Are you planning to get this new MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments or tweet us at @appleosophy. Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!