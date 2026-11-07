With the holiday season kicking in, many customers are already looking for good gifts. Apple, like every year, is preparing for the holiday season by easing the return window for its products.

Apple usually offers a standard 14-day Return policy for products purchased from its physical stores and online in countries such as the U.S., U.K., and more, but it is extended during the holiday season.

According to Apple, “Eligible products at the Apple Store Online that are received between November 6, 2026 and December 25, 2026, may be returned through January 8, 2027. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Store Online Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such products purchased. iPhone purchases that are carrier-financed with T-Mobile or Verizon are not eligible and are subject to standard return policy. iPad purchases that are carrier-financed with Verizon are not eligible and are subject to standard return policy. All purchases made after December 25, 2026 are subject to the Standard Return Policy.”

The extended return timeline will still follow the standard guidelines, and the product needs to be returned with its original packaging, cords, adapters, and documentation included with it.

Apple also lists ineligible items for returns:

Opened software (*You can return software, provided that it has not been installed on any computer. Software that contains a printed software license may not be returned if the seal or sticker on the software media packaging is broken.)

Electronic Software Downloads

Software Up-to-Date Program Products (software upgrades)

Apple Gift Cards (includes previous generation Apple Store Gift Cards and App Store & iTunes Gift Cards)

Apple Developer products (membership, technical support incidents, WWDC tickets)

The extended return period is slightly different for countries such as Spain, Italy, Japan, and Mexico, as noted by MacRumors. Products purchased from November 6, 2026 to January 6, 2027, will be eligible for returns until January 20, 2027.

What are you planning to get this holiday season? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!