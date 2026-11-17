Great news for Spanish Apple customers. Apple has opened a Spanish version of its main U.S. website, which went live on Monday, November 16. The new version in Spanish can also be viewed at: apple.com/us-es. If your current language is set to Spanish, you would be directed automatically to the Spanish website. However, anyone can change the language using the language selector by scrolling to the bottom of the website.

So what’s the catch? Not every page is available in Spanish yet. Apple Online Store and Financial Services are still in English. The US version of Apple’s website already had a Spanish version, so the main website now matches it. The change isn’t huge, but for someone who only reads Spanish, the change would be a great help. How long they have to wait to get all pages in Spanish is still a question, but the new change is welcome.

Currently, the gap is a bit obvious. A user can read about their favorite products’ specifications, reviews, and all about it in Spanish, but has to switch the language to English to place the order. Or they would need to call in to place the order. Let’s hope Apple will be working to bring the changes to its Online Store and Financial Services soon to make everything seamless.