Apple today rolled out a new promotion that lets new Apple Card holders earn double Daily Cash for a year. As first reported by MacRumors, iPhone users have until December 10 to sign up for Apple Card to get the offer. Under the deal, users earn 2% on purchases made with the physical titanium Apple Card or the virtual card number, 4% on purchases made with Apple Card through Apple Pay, and 6% on Apple purchases and purchases at participating merchants when they use Apple Card with Apple Pay.

“Get a new Apple Card by 12/10 and earn up to 6% total Daily Cash on every purchase for your first year, up to $1,000 total Bonus Daily Cash. You must click the ‘Apply now’ button. This offer may not be available elsewhere.”

Users who are interested in signing up for the deal can do it from the promo link here. Apple Card remains only available in the U.S.