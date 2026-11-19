Apple has announced the Pokémon’s 30th anniversary perks this week. It’s been 3 decades since the launch, and Apple is expected to give us special gift cards, limited wallpapers, and more. Apple announced them on Monday, November 16th.

Everyone is excited for the perks, and the special edition Pokémon gift card featuring Applin is the headline item. Applin is a Pokémon tied to apples, so the choice looks excellent. There is already a rush to get these cards, and these will be available at Apple stores in Japan until the end of this month. Each buyer can buy up to 3 special edition Pokémon gift cards, where they can load each card with anywhere from ¥1,000 to ¥250,000, while supplies last.

Not just gift cards, Apple has also released special edition Pokémon wallpapers for the iPhone. iPhone Duo also gets an amazing wallpaper for the foldable screen. The new wallpapers are downloadable on Apple’s gift card offers page. You can download them here.

Another addition is that every Apple Store in Japan is now a PokéStop in Pokémon GO, a spot where players collect items. The PokéStop will be visible until November 30. Also, all the stores in Japan now carry “We ❤️ Pokémon” marketing, in support of the 30th anniversary. The gift cards and PokéStops are currently available in Japan only and will end soon, so readers outside Japan will most likely just have the wallpapers.