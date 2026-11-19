Planning to get a new MacBook? Look no further, as Appleosophy is here to update you on the latest deals on Apple products! Amazon and Best Buy are currently offering a $250 discount on the latest MacBook Air with the M5 chip for the 13-inch and 15-inch models.

The M5 MacBook Air was launched in March of this year with the new M5 Chip, N1 wireless networking chip, 16GB of unified memory as the base with 153GB/s of memory bandwidth, and double the starting storage at 512GB with a faster SSD. This is a good time to upgrade after Apple raised prices back in June due to memory shortages. Before the price hike, the MacBook Air started at $1,099, and it was raised to $1,299 afterward. Here are the new deals:

When discounts for the MacBook Air are live, they usually are available at around $150-$200 off, but this new deal makes the Air even more affordable with the $250 discount.

This is a great time to upgrade from an older Mac if you have been planning to do so, since this is a powerful computer around its previous price. According to Apple, “MacBook Air with M5 features a 10-core CPU with the world’s fastest CPU core for even more responsiveness. Combined with an up-to-10-core GPU with a powerful Neural Accelerator in each core, MacBook Air with M5 delivers up to 4x faster performance for AI tasks than MacBook Air with M4, and up to 9.5x faster than MacBook Air with M1.”

The upgrade is even more compelling if you’re switching from an Intel-based Mac. However, do note that the base model 13-inch Air with 512GB of Storage and 16GB of RAM features an 8-core GPU instead of a 10-core GPU.

Order your desired choice of configurations before this limited-time deal expires! Which variant are you planning to purchase? Let us know down in the comments or tweet to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals!