Google Wallet is finally coming to iPhones. Earlier this week, Google released Google Wallet for iPhone in the United States. Users have been waiting for the feature for a long time, and it’s finally here.

For users, this is a big release, but there is a catch. Not all the features are supported on the Google Wallet for iPhone. Users will be able to make transactions, but they won’t be able to use the tap function for tap-to-pay purchases in stores. Currently, the wallet only allows handling of payments and purchases linked to Google services. Also, it can hold payment cards for online checkouts with Google Pay.

What about the boarding passes and tickets? Like Apple Wallet, it stores loyalty and gym membership cards, so you can leave the plastic at home. It can also connect with Gmail and other Google apps to show package tracking and to hold your tickets and boarding passes. According to Google, users can keep track of “agentic purchases” made across its services with easy access to order confirmations, receipts, and delivery updates.

In the future, the tap-to-pay option would be available. The reason it is not available now is probably that Apple opened NFC contactless payments to third-party apps in iOS 18.1, but developers need a commercial agreement with Apple to use it. Hopefully, Google will get that agreement soon. For most iPhone users, Apple Wallet still handles everything; with the arrival of Google Wallet, it would be great for users who are transitioning to iPhone.