Titanium has been the favorite option for a lot of users. The titanium iPhone 15 Pro series and iPhone 16 Pro series were among the most premium-looking and scratch-/dent-resistant iPhones ever. However, that changed when Apple switched to aluminum for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro series for better thermal performance; one downside of aluminum is that, since it’s a softer material, it’s more prone to denting. But that could change next year, since a leaker on Weibo called Fixed Focus Digital says that Apple’s 20th anniversary iPhone, which is rumored to be named “iPhone 20 Pro” by the leaker, will go back to a titanium frame.

About the design elements, reports say that we could expect a rounded design like in the iPhone Duo. The same leaker said earlier this week that the anniversary models would use the iPhone Air’s glass curved design element on all four sides. As per Apple, a titanium frame could dissipate heat faster, and with an added vapor chamber, there would be better performance.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported earlier that the new iPhones would have front and rear glass panels curving into the sides around a thin metal band. The earlier, more ambitious design with more glass would be dismissed. Gurman mentioned this could be the biggest design change since the iPhone X back in 2017.

As per the reports from Weibo leaker Ice Universe, Apple is working on four models of iPhones for the next 3 years. Two models with a flat glass design and two with a curved glass design. The borders of the curved edges could be 1mm, so it would look more like a borderless display. Apple has been using curved designs for 3 years now, and the experience could help develop more curvature in the design. Ice Universe also said that the new models would be powered by an “A21 Pro” chip on TSMC’s N2P process, a new camera sensor built with a 17-nanometer process, and the Action button would be removed.

Not just the glass; the display is also getting bigger with the new iPhone models. As per the reports from Digital Chat Station on Weibo, the new iPhone Pro and Pro Max models are expected to have 6.41-inch and 6.9-inch sizes, respectively.

For now, it’s all leaks, but they could point the same way. Curved glass, bigger displays, and now possibly titanium. What would be the final product? Only time will tell.