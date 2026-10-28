We’re just less than four hours until Apple unveils the highly anticipated redesigned MacBook Pro models with OLED displays, and at 6:00 a.m. PT, CEO John Ternus posted a teaser video on X that shows the spotlight in shape of an Apple logo shining at what looks like the back of a MacBook Pro.

This teaser certainly reminds me of the invites for Apple’s October 2008 event titled, “The spotlight turns to notebooks,” and today’s announcement will certainly live up to that original tagline.

The OLED MacBook Pros are expected to be available for pre-orders at 10:10 a.m. PT with availability starting Friday, November 6, and they could start at $2,899 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 Pro.