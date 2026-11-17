Attackers abused a flaw in the Optimizely website platform to slip malicious code onto sites run by 178 organizations, including Zoom, the BBC, CNN and HSBC, with exploit kits aimed at iPhone and iPad users on iOS 13 through iOS 18, according to Reuters. The code could run by visiting an affected site and could swap crypto wallet addresses, steal payment card details and capture screenshots. Optimizely says the signup flaw behind the attack has been patched, the malicious code removed and affected customers notified.