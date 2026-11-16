Apple will begin testing a dedicated video podcasts section in the Apple TV app on Monday, November 16, with free access planned for every device that carries the app — more than one billion worldwide and no Apple TV+ subscription required. Services vice president Oliver Schusser told The New York Times the company “didn’t approach this in a way that would financially benefit us,” framing the rollout around helping creators reach new audiences. Apple also plans to expand video podcasts inside its Podcasts app, though a public release date has not been set.