Apple is close to signing a long-term supply agreement with Samsung for DRAM chips, according to Korea’s Maeil Business Newspaper. The deal would run for four to five years starting in the first half of 2027, setting a minimum supply volume with prices finalized later based on market conditions. It would be a rare shift for Apple, which usually favors short-term contracts, though it recently signed a similar deal with SK hynix as the memory shortage pushes costs higher amid the AI data center buildout.