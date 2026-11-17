Apple’s internal tools are reportedly suffering outages, with Apple Stores said to be unable to process transactions and corporate offices said to be offline. Aaron reported on X that Apple retail stores are down, citing a customer told at a New York City store that the system was down chainwide, and a second post cites Apple employees on Reddit saying corporate offices are offline too. In a statement to Bloomberg, shared by Mark Gurman, Apple said an internal update caused some outages this morning, that many systems are back up, and that it is working to restore the rest. The company said it was not a cyberattack.

Apple employees are sharing on Reddit that Apple corporate offices are all offline as well This outage is massive https://t.co/IVyOIlJL4l pic.twitter.com/wqohpq5j2h — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 17, 2026