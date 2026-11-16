Apple’s tabletop HomeView now faces a long wait, with orders on Apple’s online store in the U.S. estimated for December 16 to January 12 depending on color, just days after the device went on sale on November 13. Silver and Space Gray are listed for December 16 to December 23, Starlight for December 23 to January 5, and Rose Pink for January 5 to January 12, while the wall-mounted model is available for next-day delivery. Both models are priced at $299, and Apple sells mounts separately starting at $59.95.