A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has certified a class action claiming Apple’s long-running deal to make Google the default search engine in Safari pushed up what Canadian advertisers paid for Google search ads. The suit, filed in 2021 by a B.C. event rental company, now names Apple as the only defendant and could cover anyone in Canada who bought Google search ads since 2005. The ruling doesn’t find Apple did anything wrong, but it allows claims for damages, including punitive damages, to proceed.