Google has added computer use to its Gemini app for Mac, letting the assistant click, type, and navigate menus in local desktop apps and on the web, according to Bloomberg. Tasks run in an isolated background window with a live preview, so the user’s screen and cursor stay free, and Gemini pauses for logins, payments, and sensitive actions. The feature is rolling out in U.S. English to Google AI Plus, Pro, and Ultra subscribers, with Blender and Autodesk Fusion joining the list of desktop connectors.