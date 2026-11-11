Google has started rolling out its Gemini app to Apple CarPlay worldwide, letting iPhone owners hold hands-free Gemini Live conversations from the car’s display, Google announced on Wednesday. Drivers can ask it to summarize emails, check their calendar or rehearse a meeting, and those chats sync back to the Gemini app on iPhone. It requires the latest app version, microphone access and one prior Gemini Live session on the phone, and it closes the gap with ChatGPT, Claude and other chatbots already on CarPlay.