Apple will stand trial in Paris on June 17, 2027, over allegations it obstructed iPhone repairs between November 2021 and July 2024, according to an AFP report. Prosecutors say serialization on iPhone XS through iPhone 15 models and the 2022 iPhone SE could disable Face ID and battery health when parts were replaced outside Apple’s authorized network. The case, brought after a December 2022 complaint from Stop Planned Obsolescence, carries a maximum fine of 300,000 euros or a percentage of revenue, and Apple says it contests the unfounded allegations.