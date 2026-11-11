A newly published iOS exploit called “worse_query” can let a malicious app break out of its sandbox and read local files that belong to other apps, Binance warned on Tuesday. The crypto exchange says iOS 26.7.1, 27.0.1 and 27.2 are affected, which could expose seed phrases, private keys and saved logins in apps across the system. The researchers behind it say the bug remains unfixed in iOS 27.2.1 and the first iOS 27.3 beta, so users should steer clear of sideloaded apps until Apple ships a patch.