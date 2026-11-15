Apple has opened enrollment for a new United States research study that examines how people actually use conversational health AI. Built with the clinical AI platform OpenEvidence, the study will let up to 200,000 participants age 21 and older ask everyday health questions backed by peer-reviewed citations, with optional sharing of HealthKit data such as heart rate, sleep, and lab results. Apple says study data will not train AI models, and enrollees need an iPhone 15 Pro or later running iOS 26 or later.