Apple’s System Status page lists an ongoing iCloud Account & Sign In issue, though it had not yet reflected a wider disruption as of 11:49 AM CT. Users reported problems with Apple Support, the App Store, iCloud, Apple Pay, Apple Card, Apple Business Manager, Apple Music, and Sign In With Apple, along with Apple Store payment systems and Apple developer services. In a statement to Bloomberg, shared by Mark Gurman, Apple said an internal update caused the outages, that many systems are back online, and that it is working to restore the rest. The company said the disruption was not a cyberattack.