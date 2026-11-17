The U.S. government has settled a First Amendment lawsuit over its pressure campaign against Apple, agreeing to make a court injunction permanent, according to the Indianapolis Star. The deal ends the case filed by Eyes Up creator Mark Hodges after a judge found the government’s takedown threats to Apple and Meta were likely unconstitutional, and it requires federal officials to notify both companies of the ruling. Eyes Up, which Apple removed from the App Store last year, archives videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity submitted by users.