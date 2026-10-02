Apple quietly flipped the switch on Apple Music in four new markets today. Albania, Brunei, Burkina Faso, and Pakistan can now access the service, pushing Apple’s total footprint to 172 countries and regions worldwide. The change showed up first on Apple’s own support page tracking media services availability, spotted by a user on X before Apple made any formal announcement of its own.

There’s an interesting overlap worth pointing out. Three of these four countries, everywhere except Brunei, also appeared on a list Apple published earlier this month for an unrelated reason: those regions now get Apple TV and Apple Arcade bundled into iCloud+ subscriptions at no extra charge. Brunei got left out of that particular perk, since Apple TV still isn’t available there at all. Whether these two expansions were planned together or just happened to land close in time isn’t clear, but the pattern is hard to ignore.

This wasn’t the only Apple Music news dropping today either. Android users are getting a meaningful update of their own, with version 7.0 entering beta and bringing the Liquid Glass visual overhaul that’s been spreading across Apple’s software lineup lately. A redesigned floating navigation bar and an updated mini-player are part of that package too, giving the Android app a noticeably different feel from what longtime users are used to.

Zoom out a bit and a broader pattern starts to take shape. Just yesterday, Apple Pay began rolling out to Axis Bank customers in India, another market where Apple has been steadily building out its services presence. None of these moves happen in a vacuum. Apple’s Services division has cooled off somewhat after years of blistering growth, and pushing into new countries, however small some of these markets might be individually, is one of the more straightforward levers Apple has to keep that revenue line moving upward.

Subscribing to Apple Music costs $11.99 a month, with a free trial month for new users, or it comes bundled inside Apple One alongside Apple’s other subscription services. Anyone curious about where exactly Apple’s various media offerings are currently available can check the company’s official country-by-country breakdown directly on its support site.