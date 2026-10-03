Earlier this week, Apple released a new beta for Apple Music for Android on the Google Play Store for registered testers. The 7.0 update comes with a refreshed design, matching the Tinted Liquid Glass look of recent iOS versions, such as iOS 26 and iOS 27.

According to the release notes, “This update brings a fresher look to Apple Music, with reimagined Artist pages featuring full-page artwork and curated highlights. You can now remove a song from your Library without removing it from your Playlists.”

The redesign comes more than a year after Apple added Liquid Glass, although features from iOS 26, such as Lyrics Translation and Pronunciation, were added in version 5. While it looks like the tinted version of Liquid Glass, users still cannot navigate or slide through menus as they would on an iPhone, at least in this beta.

The Now Playing section, along with the bottom navigation bar and top menu options, is now rounded, similar to iOS, with the artist page blending in with the background. Here’s how the new version looks:

Following the same design language, the settings page has also been updated to feature rounded toggles and menus.

This update does not bring support for AutoMix, with the default option still being crossfade. Version 7.0 is still in beta, and we can expect it to be released to the public after a couple of weeks, with the possibility of a few more features. With Apple Music adopting this design, the Apple TV app on Android might follow suit.

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