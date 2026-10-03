Last month, Apple launched the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max; however, some users reported issues connecting to the AT&T network in the U.S., especially with the iPhone 18 Pro Max. Apple has confirmed this issue in a statement to 9to5Mac and MacRumors today, which states:

“We have identified an issue affecting a small number of iPhone 18 Pro Max users on the AT&T network that may cause a device to lose service and be unable to make calls. We released iOS 27.0.1 earlier this week and strongly encourage all iPhone 18 Pro Max users to update now, and are also issuing a carrier settings update today. These updates together are meant to help prevent this issue from occurring.”

iOS 27.0.1 also included bug fixes for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup with Face ID issues and an unresponsive user interface while performing certain actions.

In the U.S., the smaller iPhone 18 Pro comes with the Apple C2 modem, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max still comes with a Qualcomm modem. While Apple has not confirmed whether the modem is the cause of the issue, they did confirm that users who are already facing this will need to get their device replaced via Apple or AT&T. This is because updating the software will not help your iPhone connect back to the network, and the update is more of a preventive measure.

Are you affected by this issue on your iPhone? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!