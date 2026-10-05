Today we’re launching a completely redesigned Appleosophy website. It’s the biggest update we’ve ever made to the site, rebuilt from the ground up to look better, feel better, and above all be fast.

Here’s a look at what’s new.

A fresh new design

The new Appleosophy has a clean, modern look inspired by Apple’s own design language. You’ll notice a new glass-style header at the top of every page, along with a navigation bar that glides smoothly as you move around the site.

The homepage has been rebuilt to put the day’s biggest stories front and center. It also has dedicated sections for iPhone and iPad coverage. When you reach the bottom of the page, you can keep loading more stories without leaving it.

Articles have been redesigned too. They now have larger featured images, clearer category labels, and a reading progress bar so you always know how much of a story is left.

Find anything in seconds

Looking for a specific story, topic, or writer? The new command palette lets you search the whole site from a single box. Press ⌘K on a Mac, Ctrl+K on Windows, or just / to open it from any page. You can also tap the search icon in the header.

Newswire is officially out of beta

Some of you may have already spotted Newswire, our live stream of quick-hit Apple news and breaking alerts, while we’ve been testing it in beta. Today it officially graduates from beta and takes a permanent spot on the homepage. When something happens in the Apple world, Newswire is where it shows up first, so the latest headlines are always one glance away.

More new pages

A APL stock page: Follow Apple’s stock with a live chart and our latest coverage of the company.

Follow Apple’s stock with a live chart and our latest coverage of the company. Redesigned author pages: Learn more about the people behind the stories and find everything they’ve written.

Learn more about the people behind the stories and find everything they’ve written. T ips page: Have a story for us? Our new tips page gives you secure ways to get in touch.

Faster than ever

Speed was our top priority throughout the redesign, and we’re proud of the results. In Google PageSpeed Insights, the new Appleosophy earns a near-perfect 99 Performance score on desktop, and the homepage’s main content appears in under a second. Pages no longer jump around while they load, moving between articles is nearly instant, and new stories reach you as soon as they’re published.

Tell us what you think

We’ve put a lot of work into the new Appleosophy, and we’d love to hear what you think. If you spot something that doesn’t look right or have an idea for what we should add next, let us know. Thank you for reading Appleosophy. We can’t wait to show you what’s next.