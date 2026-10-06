Apple has added several useful features to iCloud Mail over the years, and it appears that another update is now rolling out, with MacRumors citing reports from users on Reddit and its own forums noting that it is now possible to create up to nine iCloud email aliases, up from three previously. While this is currently live, Apple has yet to update its support webpage on the same.

iCloud+ has also become quite an essential subscription, especially for iPhone users, with it providing more utility apart from storage. Apple has recently added even more value to the iCloud+ subscription. Apple launched a new iCloud Mail feature for subscribers back in 2021, which allows users to create emails using their own domain at no additional cost. Until recently, users could only add up to three email addresses for each custom domain, but with this new change, users can now add up to ten email addresses per domain, and there is a limit of 5 domains, as noted by pdfu on X. This is a great change for businesses, creators, and small organizations that rely on their custom brand domain. This change applies to all iCloud+ subscriptions, regardless of the tier, meaning that even the 50GB plan comes with Custom Email Domains. Unlike the other feature, Apple has updated its support webpage to reflect the change.

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