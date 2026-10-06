Yes, you read that right! If you are planning to get a new desktop computer, there is a rare deal going on for the M6 Mac mini, the availability of which began only last month. The new iteration of the Mac mini comes with the new M6 chip / M5 Pro, while the previous generation that launched almost 2 years ago featured the M4 and M4 Pro chipsets. The new Mac mini still starts with 256GB of storage and 16GB of unified memory, but now starts at $899 instead of $799, which was already an increase from the $599 price tag when the previous Mac mini launched.

The M6 is Apple’s first 2-nanometer chip, bringing even more advancements to the Mac. According to Apple, “M6 features a 12-core CPU — two more cores than before — with the world’s fastest single-threaded performance, so everything feels extra snappy and responsive. A 12-core GPU, also with two more cores than before, now includes Neural Accelerators in each core for the first time on Mac mini, resulting in up to 4x faster AI performance and 2x faster graphics than Mac mini with M4.1 In addition, the all-new Dual 16-core Neural Engine delivers up to 2x faster performance than the previous generation, and combined with the advanced GPU, Mac mini is a powerhouse for all things AI.1 And with 16GB of standard unified memory configurable up to 32GB, as well as higher memory bandwidth up to 170GB/s, multitasking is faster than ever.”

At this time, Micro Center is offering $200 off the $899 base M6 Mac mini with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, bringing the price down to $699, which is a great deal considering the power that the new 2nm M6 chip provides and the increasing RAM prices. If you need more storage, they are offering the 512GB variant for $999, down from $1,099.

There is one catch, though: The deal is only available for in-store pickup at 30 locations, including Phoenix, Santa Clara, Tustin, Denver, Miami, Duluth, Marietta, Chicago, Westmont, Indianapolis, Overland Park, Cambridge, Rockville, Parkville, Madison Heights, St. Louis Park, Brentwood, Charlotte, North Jersey, Westbury, Bro,oklyn, Flushing, Yonkers, Columbus, Mayfield Heights, Sharonville, St. Davids, Houston, Dallas, and Fairfax, with a limit of 1 device per household.

If you don’t have a Micro Center store nearby, it also seems like Best Buy is price-matching Micro Center for the same price, as noted by M. Brandon Lee on X, and you can get a $500 trade-in value for an M4 Mac mini with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of Storage.

Heads up, MicroCenter has the base M6 Apple Mac Mini on sale for $699.99. Best Buy price matches it. If you have the M4 Mac Mini, you can get $500 for it. I just did it! Easy $200 + tax upgrade. Not bad! pic.twitter.com/mLFhFEZx6y — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 4, 2026

Another option is to go via Amazon, as they are offering the base variant with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage for $779, the 512GB variant for $949, and the variant with 24 GB of RAM and 512GB of Storage for $1,149, which are still good deals compared to the retail price.

Order your desired choice of configurations before this limited-time deal expires! Which variant are you planning to purchase? Let us know down in the comments or tweet to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals!