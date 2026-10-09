It’s no secret that Apple is also planning to update its 24-inch iMac this season, which was last refreshed on October 28, 2024, with the M4 chip, and several shipping delays across configurations on the Apple Online Store have suggested that the long-awaited refresh could be right around the corner.

At the time of this writing, many configurations see shipping estimates around October 28 – November 4. However, the shipping estimates could be pushed further to between November 11 and November 18 for custom configurations such as upgrading the unified memory/storage or configuring the iMac to either the Magic Trackpad or the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad.

Finally, the 32GB memory configuration, which was an option on only the four-port model, is now listed as unavailable.

The few configurations that appear to be in stock from Apple are the following:

The base configuration of the two-port model (16GB RAM/256GB SSD) in either Blue or Silver.

The base configuration of the four-port model (16GB RAM/256GB SSD) in Blue, Pink, Green, or Silver.

The upgraded configuration of the four-port model (16GB RAM/512GB SSD) in Blue, Pink, Green, or Silver.

Usually, dwindling supplies of an Apple product are a strong indication that a refresh is imminent, and the iMac is certainly no exception. We can expect the new iMac to feature the M6 chip. The two-port model will likely have some binned variant of that chip, while the four-port model will continue to feature the full-fledged M6 chip that we saw on the recently upgraded Mac mini. We could also see the N1 networking chip make its way to the iMac, but don’t expect any new design changes other than potentially newer colors. An OLED iMac is also in the works, but that won’t happen with this season’s refresh, as that will be further down the road.

The upgraded iMac will likely start at around $1,499.