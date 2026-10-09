The iPhone Air was introduced last September (2025), and it has already been Apple’s thinnest smartphone ever. However, the company doesn’t think it’s thin enough. If we take a look at the soon-to-be-released iPhone Duo, that product measures 5.2 mm thick when opened, compared to the iPhone Air at 5.6 mm thick. Although the iPhone Duo may now be Apple’s thinnest iPhone when opened, it’s not the thinnest product Apple has made. That award goes to the 13-inch iPad Pro at 5.1 mm thin.

However, it looks like Apple has been even more ambitious about making its products thinner, and today’s report from the account “yeux1122” suggests that the next iPhone Air 2 will be approximately 0.4 mm thinner than the current iteration. That would allow the next iPhone Air to be just as thin as the iPhone Duo when unfolded.

Despite its potentially thinner profile, it will feature a higher-capacity battery. Previous rumors suggest that the next iPhone Air could feature a 3,500mAh battery, up from 3,149mAh on the current model. This will either mean a battery that is (slightly) physically larger or one that is denser. Either way, Apple is working to be as efficient as possible when it comes to space, especially when it tries to pack as many internals in such a thin package, including an additional rear camera. As you may know, the biggest caveat of the current iPhone Air is its single rear camera, but Apple could remedy that by adding an Ultra Wide camera on the back.

Going back to battery life, the A20 Pro chip is rumored to be coming to the next iPhone Air, and since that chip is built on the newer 2nm process, combined with the improved efficiency of A20 Pro and a bigger/denser battery, the next iPhone Air should see solid improvements in battery life. Other rumors for the next iPhone Air include a vapor chamber as well as the C2 cellular modem for better efficiency when it comes to cellular connections.

The next iPhone Air is expected to launch around spring 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. So it may be worth holding off on getting the iPhone Air if those upgrades are worth waiting for.