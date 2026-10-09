Believe it or not, we are midway through the 2026 college football regular season, as of this weekend. The good news is that there are some 4K-supported college football games to stream this weekend.

Week 6 4K-Supported Games:

Friday, October 9 : Iowa vs. Washington at 9 p.m. ET on FOX 4K

: Iowa vs. Washington at 9 p.m. ET on FOX 4K Saturday, October 10: Indiana vs. Nebraska at 12 p.m. ET on FOX 4K

Both of these games will be in upscaled from 1080p HD to 4K UHD.

TVAnswerman clearly specifies this:

“While upscaled 4K is not regarded as precise or vivid as native 4K (4K on-site production; 4K cameras; and 4K transmission to the home), it can deliver a more colorful and clear picture than a regular HD image.”

The way to stream these games in 4K through the FOX One streaming service app. You will have to log in with your valid TV provider credentials in the FOX One app in order to stream the game in 4K. FOX One will have the FOX 4K channel available on devices like the Apple TV 4K that support 4K streaming.

Live TV streaming services such as Fubo and YouTube TV do have the FOX Sports 4K channels available natively in their channel lineups. For YouTube TV, you must also have the 4K Plus add-on that does cost an additional $9.99 per month to your regular monthly bill.

Be sure to be on the lookout for games that could be broadcast or streamable on ESPN’s networks this weekend. Due to the lack of official schedule from ESPN or other proper sources, we are unable to confirm which games will be 4K-supported this weekend.

ESPN recently made changes to its production, making more programs and sporting events on its networks available in 4K.

All services mentioned are available to stream on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. However, 4K support in this case will be exclusive to the Apple TV 4K.