Apple has reportedly told key component suppliers to dial back production for the freshly launched iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Supply chain reports from Nikkei Asia reveal that October component orders have fallen by 15% to 20% below initial targets. This cautious pullback comes as higher price points and rising memory chip costs appear to be cooling consumer enthusiasm across major markets.

The main trigger behind these reduced orders is weaker-than-expected retail demand following the mid-September launch. Executive sources with direct knowledge of Apple’s manufacturing operations confirmed that the cuts will hit certain suppliers harder than others, depending on their lead times. Apple actually began taking a more careful approach to shipment volumes as early as September, aiming to avoid a buildup of excess inventory in sales channels. Insiders also point out that it is still unclear whether the company will carry these reductions into November and beyond.

The current dip in volume also ties into Apple’s reshuffled release schedule for the wider iPhone 18 lineup. In past years, the company dropped both standard and premium models at the same time, riding a broad wave of early adoptes. This time around, Apple put its high-end hardware first, pushing the standard iPhone 18 and the new iPhone Air back to a spring 2027 release. Since components for those base models will not enter production until later this year, a noticeable seasonal gap in autumn shipping volumes was always going to follow.

A big part of the consumer hesitation comes down to the price at which the devices were launched. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max launched with a $100 price hike, bringing starting prices to $1,199 and $1,299 respectively. Analysts at UBS noted this week that customer delivery wait times across more than 30 global markets are gradually shrinking even as factory output stays steady, which signals that demand is softer than Apple had originally planned for.

These pricing pressures are unfolding against a backdrop of an unprecedented global memory chip shortage and surging component costs. Market research firm IDC projects the worldwide smartphone market will shrink by 16.7% in 2026, which would mark the steepest annual shipment decline ever recorded. That said, Apple’s financials remain somewhat cushioned by the fact that average selling prices across the industry have climbed by more than 27%. Counterpoint Research also estimates that Apple and Samsung will each grow their collective market share beyond 22% as budget rivals struggle to hold up against tighter margins.

Let us know if the higher price tags keep you from upgrading to the iPhone 18 Pro, or are you waiting for the iPhone Duo? Drop your thoughts and upgrade plans in the comments below! Stay updated with the latest news on this by downloading the Appleosophy App from the App Store or by visiting our website.