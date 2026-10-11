Apple has launched a special edition of the AirPods 5 for a limited time for the festive season in India. The AirPods 5 were unveiled last month alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo, with both AirPods 5 models now featuring Active Noise Cancellation. According to Apple, “AirPods 5 remove up to 50 percent more noise compared to AirPods 4 with ANC thanks to a new multiport acoustic architecture and improved computational audio algorithms. Along with the benefits of ANC, AirPods 5 feature an improved Transparency mode that more naturally represents voices and nearby sounds, helping users stay connected to their surroundings.”

The special-edition version only comes with the higher-end AirPods 5 model with the wireless charging case and better battery life, at the same price of $179. The variant will only be available from October 11th (today) to November 11th, or till supplies last, on Apple’s online store or at physical Apple Stores in India. Do note that this will not be available at any third-party authorized Apple Resellers. Notably, if you go to the AirPods page and select ‘Buy’, this new variant will not show up. Instead, customers need to go to the Apple Store page and find it listed under “The Apple Store Difference”.

If you’re looking to buy more than one, Apple has a limit of 2 per customer for this edition. This should come as no surprise, but Apple says that if you ever have to get your Special Edition AirPods 5 case repaired or replaced, you may receive the standard version instead.

This isn’t the first time Apple has launched something like this. Back in 2024, Apple was offering a Special Festive Edition of the Beats Solo Buds in collaboration with Aaquib Wani with the purchase of an iPhone 15 model from Apple’s Online Store in India.

Along with this, Apple is offering up to Rs. 15000 instant cashback with up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on select products and eligible cards from participating banks such as Axis Bank, American Express, and ICICI Bank.

Are you planning to get the special-edition version of the AirPods 5? Let us know down in the comments or tweet to us at @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple News and Deals!