Apple has completed an acqui-hire of Huxe, an artificial intelligence startup founded by the key creators behind Google’s NotebookLM. Disclosed through the European Union’s Digital Markets Act transparency database, the agreement represents Apple’s fourth disclosed AI-related deal this year. Under the terms of the agreement, Apple secured the right to extend employment offers to select Huxe personnel while obtaining a non-exclusive license to the startup’s intellectual property.

Huxe was established in late 2024 by former NotebookLM project lead Raiza Martin, alongside designer Jason Spielman and engineer Stephen Hughes. The trio previously helped develop NotebookLM—now known as Gemini Notebook—into one of Google’s standout tools for document research and automated, podcast-style Audio Overviews. After leaving Google, the team launched Huxe in 2025 to transform personal emails, calendars, and news feeds into perzonalized audio briefings. While they successfully raised $4.6 million through VCs, it officially got shut down in May 2026.

The deal reflects Apple’s ongoing push to strengthen its machine learning capabilities, particularly in voice-driven interactions and contextual summarization. By hiring specialists in automated audio feeds and conversational synthesis, the Cupertino-based tech giant continues to reinforce its bench of ML engineers across consumer platforms. Their expertise in audio synthesis and personalized briefing software development could prove valuable for future released of Apple Intelligence across all it platforms.

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