Apple is introducing an unexpected personal touch for customers purchasing the upcoming iPhone Duo at its retail stores. According to an X post by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, physical Apple Stores in the United States will use a dedicated system to customize the handset’s initial startup screen. Instead of displaying the standard generic greeting, the screen will welcome the owner directly by name, showing a message such as “Hello, <Customer’s Name>” upon its very first boot. This subtle adjustment transforms a routine unboxing into a memorable, tailored retail experience for early adopters of Apple’s first foldable.

Gurman noted that the customized startup greeting is exclusive to the iPhone Duo and will not extend to other iPhone models. The feature is also restricted to official Apple retail stores within the United States, launching with support only for English and Spanish text. Apple will reportedly rely on specialized in-store provisioning tools capable of configuring sealed units before customer handoff, meaning international buyers will retain the standard default startup screen.

The iPhone Duo is scheduled for pre-orders on October 16 starting at a price point of $1,999, and will be followed by its retail launch on October 23. Adding a personalized welcome screen boosts Apple’s ongoing strategy to drive foot traffic and increase in-person customers for premium device launches.

Would a custom startup greeting encourage you to pick up an iPhone Duo at a physical Apple Store, or do you still prefer direct delivery to your door? Stay updated with the latest news on this by downloading the Appleosophy App from the App Store or by visiting our website.