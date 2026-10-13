After weeks of anticipation, Apple has finally announced the next iteration of the HomePod mini, among other products such as the new Apple HomeView, a new Apple TV 4K, and more.

The new speaker is powered by Apple’s S10 chip, the same chip as the Apple Watch Series 10, and it will support the new Siri AI, which is said to be added in a future software update. The previous HomePod mini was powered by the S5 chip from the Apple Watch Series 5 and the original Apple Watch SE, so this is a huge upgrade. The mini now also supports a four-speaker surround sound experience when used with the new Apple TV 4K.

According to Apple, “HomePod mini delivers rich 360-degree sound from its compact footprint, whether it’s used as a single speaker, in a stereo pair, or as part of a multiroom audio setup. Powered by the Apple S10 chip and advanced computational audio, it analyzes music in real time to optimize dynamic range, loudness, and acoustic performance. For the first time, users can create a four-speaker surround sound experience with Apple TV 4K (4th generation) and HomePod mini 2. Together, the four speakers and the new Apple TV 4K intelligently recognize each speaker’s position in the room, so audio timing and levels are automatically calibrated to the space.”

Apple also introduced “Sound Glow” into this, and Apple describes this feature as “the top of HomePod mini transforms into a visual canvas that glows and pulses in sync with the music, reacting in real time to bass and treble. The song’s album artwork from Now Playing generates a color-matched light experience that’s unique to every song, and users can pick a soundscape like rain to trigger bespoke animations for a soothing atmosphere.”

The new HomePod mini can be pre-ordered today for $149, and it will be available starting Friday, October 30, which is around two weeks from now. It comes in pink, green, blue, white, and midnight.