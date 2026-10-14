Earlier today, Apple rolled out the fourth betas of iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, watchOS 27.2, macOS 27.2 Golden Gate, watchOS 27.2, and visionOS 27.2 to developers. These updates come one week after the release of the third beta software for these versions.

iOS 27.2 beta 1 brought the all-new Apple Health experience, including features such as Longevity, Readiness, Insights, and more. It looks like Apple has removed the redesign in this beta. The Health app now says, “The redesigned Health app will be available later this year. Your data from the beta remains on your device and viewable in Settings.”

This could indicate that the feature will be added to the betas of iOS 27.3, as the beta cycle for iOS 27.2 might be moving towards the RC and final release soon. We can expect iOS 27.2 to be released to the public by the end of this month or early next month.

Along with this, Apple has changed the app icon of Apple Music to have a white background instead of a red one. This change goes beyond the icon and is also within the app elements.

Apple has updated the Apple Music app icon in beta 4 pic.twitter.com/hcx1fknpGr — Andreas Storm (@avstorm) October 13, 2026

The Music app icon was changed to have a red background in 2020 with the release of iOS 14, similar to iOS 7. Apple changed the icon to feature a white background with a colorful musical note with iOS 8.4, and it remained until iOS 13.

Users who are registered as a developer on www.developer.apple.com can opt in to receive beta updates by going into Settings>General>Software Update>Beta Updates and selecting Developer Beta.

Do note that these versions are not stable and are meant for testing purposes. Did you find any more features in these updates? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!