Last month, Apple announced the long-awaited foldable, the iPhone Duo, at its “Surprise and shine” event, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, and Ultra 4. The foldable has a 7.6-inch inner display with an under-display FaceTime camera for the first time ever on the iPhone, and a 5.4-inch outer display with a hole-punch camera cutout in the top-right corner.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone Duo begin tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. PT; it will be available from October 23rd. In terms of pricing, the iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for 256GB, $2,199 for 512GB, $2,599 for 1TB, and $3,199 for 2TB. It comes in two different finishes: Star White and Night Sky.

But before you hit the Pre-order button, you need to know the costs associated if the device ever needs to be repaired or serviced. Apple recently added the repair costs without AppleCare+ on their website, with it going up to $1499. Here’s how much the repairs would cost:

Cover layer damage: $49

Back glass damage: $199

Battery service: $229

Rear camera damage: $229

Outer display damage: $379

Outer display and back glass damage: $509

Inner display damage: $999

Other damage: $1,499

On the other hand, if you have AppleCare+ with your iPhone Duo, which costs $19.99/mo, the repair prices are reduced significantly, making AppleCare+ a no-brainer if you plan on getting the Duo. Here’s how much the repairs would cost under AppleCare+:

Battery service: $0

Cover layer damage: $19

Back glass damage: $29

Outer display damage: $29

Inner display damage: $99

Other accidental damage: $99

Theft or loss: $149

Notably, the iPhone Duo has two batteries, so the service cost should include replacement of both batteries. However, with AppleCare+, the battery is only replaced once it goes below 80% Battery Health, and since both the batteries in the Duo will have separate battery health percentages in Settings, it is unclear if Apple would replace only the battery that is under 80% Health, or both batteries if either one has gone below the limit. I think that Apple would replace both batteries if either one of them goes under 80%, but we will see. Previously, if the Home Button on your iPhone failed and needed to be replaced, Apple would replace the whole display assembly on iPhones with the Home Button, even if the display was working, so it is more probable that Apple would replace both batteries, considering their previous repair policies.

The AppleCare+ plan could prove to be a smart move for your wallet, especially if you intend to keep using the device for years.

Will you be buying the iPhone Duo? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!