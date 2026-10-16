Last month, Apple announced the long-awaited foldable, the iPhone Duo, at its “Surprise and shine” event, alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, AirPods 5, Apple Watch Series 12, and Ultra 4. All these products have been available, except for the iPhone Duo.

After Apple’s Online Store went down for the last couple of hours, it is now back online and now accepting pre-orders for Apple first foldable iPhone. The foldable has a 7.6-inch inner display with an under-display FaceTime camera for the first time ever on the iPhone, and a 5.4-inch outer display with a hole-punch camera cutout in the top-right corner. It features the same A20 Pro chipset as the iPhone 18 Pro, and comes with dual batteries. The iPhone Duo features a dual camera system, with the main being a 48MP Fusion Camera, which doubles as a telephoto-quality camera, with an option to zoom in 2x. The 24MP mode is still the default in the camera. Unfortunately, this lens does not have a variable aperture like the iPhone 18 Pro, but it does have the 48MP Ultra-Wide camera from the iPhone 18 Pro. There is no dedicated Telephoto lens in the Duo.

If you have decided to get an iPhone Duo, you can choose your configurations and place your orders on Apple’s Website starting now. If you had already added an iPhone Duo to your cart before the pre-order date, you will be able to check out now. The Apple Store usually faces higher traffic than usual during pre-orders for iPhones; hence, they always keep a “Get ready” option before pre-orders. It is very likely that the delivery dates will begin to slip as more and more orders are placed, so secure yours before the first batch runs out of stock!

The first batch of iPhone Duo orders is expected to be delivered by October 23rd if pre-orders are placed on time. The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for 256GB, $2,199 for 512GB, $2,599 for 1TB, and $3,199 for 2TB. It comes in two different finishes: Star White and Night Sky.

Are you pre-ordering yours? Let us know down in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!