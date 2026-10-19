2026 has been a great year for Apple Pay, especially since we did get supported for it launched this year in Walmart stores all across America.

Now another retailer has added support for Apple Pay on its website, which is the bookstore chain Books-A-Million (BAM) based in Birmingham, Alabama. The retailer has 260 stores across the U.S. and in 32/50 states in the country.

When going to checkout through its website, Apple Pay is listed as a payment method in the checkout. Previously, the stores only accepted Apple Pay in them.

This seems to be a rather new update to the BAM website since not even its Help Center page lists Apple Pay as a supported payment method for making purchases on. However, when searching for books and items on their website, the site does promote the use of Apple Pay support.

Outside of BAM, the other major bookstore retailer Barnes & Noble (B&N) does currently only accept Apple Pay in its retail stores but not its app or website. Customers can use DoorDash to order through B&N and still pay with Apple Pay that way, but there is no native way through B&N’s app or website to pay with Apple Pay.

With BAM accepting Apple Pay in its stores and now its website, it also means that Apple Card users will get 2% in Daily Cash on each purchase they make there.

What are your thoughts on BAM accepting Apple Pay on its website now? Comment below or let us know on X at @appleosophy.