The first foldable device from Apple, the iPhone Duo, is officially available as of today, although availability mostly depends on how quickly you were able to place your pre-order. The iPhone Duo comes with iOS 27.1 installed; however, it also has a software update with a new build of iOS 27.1 on its first day of availability. According to the release notes, “This update provides bug fixes for your iPhone”

iOS 27.1 is only available for the iPhone Duo, and there were no betas for this version previously. The new build does not come with any additional security fixes. The latest version available for other iPhones that support iOS 27 is still iOS 27.0.1, which was released last month.

Apple is also testing iOS 27.2 for these iPhones, with the final release expected next week or in early November. It seems that all iPhones other than the Duo will go directly from iOS 27.0.1 to iOS 27.2, skipping iOS 27.1 entirely.

The iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 for 256GB, $2,199 for 512GB, $2,599 for 1TB, and $3,199 for 2TB. It comes in two different finishes: Star White and Night Sky.

Did you get yours today? Let us know about your experience in the comments or write to us on @appleosophy! Be sure to download the Appleosophy App from the App Store or visit our website to stay updated with the latest Apple news!