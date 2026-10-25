According to a report from Mark Gurman, Ternus is finally bringing good times to Apple’s design era. After Jony Ive left in 2019, nobody has taken up the hefty job. Ternus used to run Hardware Engineering, so his interest in taking it up isn’t unsurprising. In fact, Ternus had taken up the role before he officially became Apple’s CEO.

As per Gurman’s report, Ternus visits the design studio several times a week and sometimes more than once in a single day. This points to how seriously he has taken up the role. While reports say Tim Cook only used to visit the design studio once a week, the change looks promising.

There have been so many changes in Apple’s design team over the past few years. In fact, most of the true talents have been hired by other giants like OpenAI. Ternus seems to have a clear plan to tackle this situation too. He has been internally promoting teams and has been hiring new people to fill the gaps. Also, everything seems systematic, and everyone has been assigned clear roles: CFO Kevan Parekh handles finances, and Operations chief Sabih Khan now handles the supply chain, which was once handled by Tim Cook.

Whether any of this changes or improves the quality and dynamics of future Apple products is a question. But the shift in how Apple’s leadership engages with design is evident enough that the plans are solid.